When Dr. Gwendolyn Elizabeth Boyd arrived at Yale University in the early 1970s, she said that, from the moment she met with her advisor, it was apparent that being a black woman pursuing a master's degree in engineering would not come without obstacles.
"He said to me, to my face, 'I don't know why you're here, you don't belong and you will wash out in six months,'" Boyd said.
She recounted this experience at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration at Missouri Theatre. The theme for Thursday evening's event, which was hosted by MU, focused on increasing the representation of African American people in the fields of science, technology, electronics, agriculture and mathematics, or STEAM.
Boyd graduated from Alabama State University and went on to be the first African American woman to graduate from Yale University with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Yale University. Boyd later served as the first female president at Alabama State University before being nominated by President Barack Obama to serve as a trustee to the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence Foundation. In 2014, she served on the President’s Advisory Commission on Education Excellence for African Americans.
Ashley Woodson, organizer for the event and MU College of Education faculty member, explained why Boyd was asked to be the evening's keynote speaker.
"We tend to think about folks who do work in the social sciences and humanities. This is a way to broaden the conversation and to be innovative." Woodson said. "We thought that Dr. Boyd as a biophysicist, but also as an activist and theologian would be a really great choice to facilitate the beginning of this conversation."
Over a hundred people turned out for the nearly two hour event.
Reflecting on the experience with her advisor at Yale, Boyd stressed that discrimination remains present in the educational system.
"That was many years ago but the attitude is still pervasive," Boyd said.
Supervising Editor is Molly Hart