MU's Shelden Clinical Simulation Center takes simulation trucks to rural communities to train medical professionals.

Over the course of two sunny March mornings in Kirksville, all 28 of the Adair County Ambulance District staff administered medical treatment in an interactive training with mannequins that move and talk.

MU Health's Shelden Simulation Center has been offering these mobile trainings since 2011 but has expanded their outreach efforts with funding from a Health Resources and Services Administration grant. Over the course of this spring, the Simulation Center has traversed mid-Missouri in a truck equipped with two full-size exam rooms. Simulation training is a staple of medical training, and the center aims to make their high-tech equipment available to anyone who is interested. 

Arabelle Reed answers questions on a tablet

Arabelle Reed answers questions on a tablet March 14 in Kirksville. The child simulator patient is the “patient” that Reed and her team were training on. Training for situations involving younger patients is crucial because of the differences in approach to care compared to adults.

