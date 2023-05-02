Arabelle Reed answers questions on a tablet March 14 in Kirksville. The child simulator patient is the “patient” that Reed and her team were training on. Training for situations involving younger patients is crucial because of the differences in approach to care compared to adults.
Over the course of two sunny March mornings in Kirksville, all 28 of the Adair County Ambulance District staff administered medical treatment in an interactive training with mannequins that move and talk.
MU Health's Shelden Simulation Center has been offering these mobile trainings since 2011 but has expanded their outreach efforts with funding from a Health Resources and Services Administration grant. Over the course of this spring, the Simulation Center has traversed mid-Missouri in a truck equipped with two full-size exam rooms. Simulation training is a staple of medical training, and the center aims to make their high-tech equipment available to anyone who is interested.
The goal of simulation training is fairly simple, said Dena Higbee, the center's executive director. Repetitive practice in a safe environment that is also as realistic as possible gives medical workers the best preparation for situations that are often high-stress and high-stakes. The goal is for training procedures to become innate.
"It's that repetitive practice that you get that really leads to better patient outcomes and patient care, because they don't have to go back to the books quite as often," Higbee said.
Jason Moss, the internal training coordinator for Adair Country Ambulance, in northern Missouri, said he was satisfied with the additional realism offered by the training.
"It's as realistic as we can make it without using real people," Moss said.
The benefits of realistic training apply to all areas of medicine, but receiving real-time feedback with responsive trainers is especially critical for EMS clinicians, said Joshua Stilley, a professor of emergency medicine at MU. Stilley said that simulation training is particularly potent for EMS clinicians because the training can be implemented to improve patient care immediately.
Stilley is also the medical director for multiple EMS agencies in both Columbia and surrounding rural counties. Because of his role, he is very familiar with the resources and capacities of EMS teams in suburban and rural areas. For rural EMS clinicians, he said it is especially important to deliver quality care. In an urban or suburban environment, the nearest hospital might be about ten minutes away, whereas in a rural area the drive to the hospital might be much longer.
"There's only so much you can do wrong (in ten minutes)," Stilley said. "In a rural area, you have to be a really good clinician to provide high level care because you have the patient for so much longer."
The simulation team works with each department individually to craft a simulation that fits their needs. For the Adair County EMS team, this meant scenarios working with children and infants. Stilley said that EMS don't get a lot of practice on children, even though the procedures are sometimes different than with adults.
Moss said that for his department, less than 10% of its calls involve kids. Some people who don't have kids might not have much of a baseline for interacting with kids in the first place. Even the smaller equipment used for kids can sometimes be unfamiliar tools for emergency responders.
Situations like this are called high-risk, low-opportunity encounters, Stilley said. These are precisely the types of situations that are important to train in a safe environment, such as the mobile simulation clinics.
"It's really important that we take away the stressors that we can, so that they can focus on the treatment," Moss said, reflecting on the training.
Looking forward, the simulation center wants to build their capacity to provide these types of training to rural areas. Most rural EMS departments have small training budgets, and certainly don't have the budget for interactive mannequins. Higbee said they want to "spread the wealth" so that more people can benefit from this expensive and useful equipment.
The mobile aspect of the training is also critical because it allows departments like Adair County Ambulance to put all their staff through the training. If they had to travel to Columbia to use the equipment, already short-staffed departments would only be able to send a handful of people to go train, Moss said.
Throughout this grant cycle, the services that the simulation center offers have been free for interested participants. However, they will need additional funding to keep the trucks on the road in the years to come, Higbee said.
Anyone who reaches out can receive a visit from the simulation truck, but Higbee said getting the word out has been a challenge. However, she is proud of the work that they do and said the MU School of Medicine is unique among medical schools because it is connected to a land grant university with a strong emphasis on outreach.
"With our outreach and the extension concept, that really fulfills that mission of the university, and then also for the School of Medicine to improve patient outcomes here," Higbee said. "So you put those two together, and it's kind of like the perfect storm."