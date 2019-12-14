Mariah Best knew she wanted to attend MU even before she enlisted in the Missouri National Guard.
Best's path to the university would span a decade, starting with the Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City before she joined the National Guard.
In 2015, Best made her way to MU.
At the end of her time at MU, Best's situation is far different. She's engaged, expecting twins, and graduating with a bachelor's degree in fine arts with an emphasis in graphic design.
Best is one of more than 2,000 MU December graduates. By the end of the weekend, 2,211 degrees will have been awarded to 2,049 MU students, including 1,654 bachelor's degrees, 294 master's degrees and 136 doctorates.
The awards also include five law degrees, 21 education specialist degrees and one medical degree. Some students will receive more than one degree.
More than 300 online students from 36 states and two countries will also graduate this weekend. Graduates in distance degree programs range from 21-64 years old.
At Best’s graduation ceremony from the College of Arts and Science, commencement speaker J’den Cox, Olympic medalist, NCAA National Champion and MU alum, spoke to the graduates about one subject: love.
“Love got me to where I am,” Cox told the room. “Love is a powerful thing. It’s an amazing thing.”
After Cox returned to his seat, the graduates began to be recognized. Best’s name was announced early in the proceedings and she walked across the stage to receive her diploma cover.
After the ceremony’s end, she described herself as “immensely proud,” “eternally grateful” and “filled with pride.” Her journey of higher education, starting in 2010, had taken breaks for a tour in Afghanistan and being called into Ferguson. Now, she walks out of Hearnes Center with a bachelor’s degree.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better educational experience,” Best said, highlighting her on-campus involvement with both the graphic design department and the Veteran’s Center.
Earlier in the day, 341 graduates were invited to attend the Honors Ceremony. During the ceremony, jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny received an honorary doctorate in fine arts.
The 20-time Grammy award winner addressed the graduates after receiving the degree. He emphasized surrounding oneself with other skilled individuals, using his background in music to deliver the message.
“What makes a good musician a great musician is not what they do with their instruments, but their ability to listen, really listen,” Metheny said. “Always try to be the worst person in any band you’re in.”
That last line, he said, is something he often tells young musicians, but something he believes translates to everything.
Friday’s ceremonies included MU’s College of Engineering, School of Health Professions, Graduate School, School of Journalism and the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
Saturday’s included the Honors Ceremony, College of Arts and Science, School of Nursing, Trulaske College of Business, the College of Human Environmental Sciences/School of Social Work, and Mizzou Online Commencement and the Commissioning of Officers for MU Navy and Air Force ROTC. Army ROTC officers will be commissioned Sunday. The College of Education, College of Veterinary Medicine and the Schools of Law and Medicine do not hold December graduation ceremonies.