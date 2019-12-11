A little more than 2,000 MU students are prepping their caps and gowns to receive their degrees this commencement weekend, according to the MU News Bureau.
From Dec. 13-15, MU will award 2,211 degrees to 2,049 students, including 1,654 bachelor's degrees, 294 master's degrees and 136 doctorates, according to the MU News Bureau. The awards also include five law degrees, 21 education specialist degrees and one medical degree. Some students will receive more than one degree.
More than 300 online students from 36 states and two countries will also graduate this weekend. Graduates in distance degree programs range from 21-64 years old.
University officials will also honor jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny with an honorary degree. The Lee's Summit native picked up a trumpet at age 8 and has won 20 Grammy Awards in categories like Best Jazz Instrumental Solo, Best Instrumental Composition and Best Jazz Performance. Metheny was inducted in 2016 into the Missouri Music Hall of Fame. He will speak during the honors ceremony Saturday.
Schools and colleges will hold their individual commencement ceremonies throughout the weekend and feature various speakers to address the graduates. Notable speakers include J'Den Cox, alumnus and Olympic bronze medalist in wrestling, who will speak at the College of Arts and Science ceremony Saturday and Richard N. "Dick" Richards, alumnus, retired U.S. Navy captain and former NASA astronaut, who will speak at the College of Engineering ceremony Friday.
The more than 2,000 graduates will join the 339,502 living MU alumni and 278,490 graduates around the world, according to the Mizzou Alumni Association. The alumni association defines alumni as those who attended MU for a certain number of credit hours in good standing and graduates as those who graduated from the university. See below for the complete schedule or visit MU's commencement website: https://commencement.missouri.edu/december/.