The Missouri Students Association is continuing its efforts to expand Narcan availability on MU's campus, moving its lobbying efforts to Washington, D.C.

The annual "SEC in DC" event will bring together student government associations from schools in the Southeastern Conference. Ahead of its trip in March, MSA is working with these student governments to formulate a list of priorities to share with federal lawmakers.

