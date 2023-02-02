The Missouri Students Association is continuing its efforts to expand Narcan availability on MU's campus, moving its lobbying efforts to Washington, D.C.
The annual "SEC in DC" event will bring together student government associations from schools in the Southeastern Conference. Ahead of its trip in March, MSA is working with these student governments to formulate a list of priorities to share with federal lawmakers.
In past trips, MSA had been the only university group to bring up Narcan — a drug used to reverse overdoses — as an area of interest. However, MSA Senate Speaker Lane Cargile said that he has seen increased interest in the subject from other SEC schools in the lead-up to the 2023 conference.
Cargile said that during informal conversations with U.S. Congressional staff in recent years, staff were surprised to see Narcan as one of the organization’s priorities.
These staff members questioned why MSA believed Narcan to be a "need."
In response, Cargile and other MSA leaders emphasized their interest in being proactive on the issue given the ongoing opioid epidemic.
“We want to be ahead of this,” Cargile said, noting concerns about a rise in opioid abuse and fentanyl-laced drugs across the country.
In 2019, MSA was having conversations with MU administrators about improving Narcan availability on campus. However, administrators had concerns about how this program would comply with regulatory requirements regarding storage and management of the drug.
By that time, MUPD had already implemented a policy of training its officers on how to administer Narcan and requiring them to carry the drug with them while on duty.
Ultimately, given their concerns about regulations and the fact that MUPD was already equipped with Narcan, administrators decided that MUPD was able to administer the drug across campus when needed, and the administration does not currently have a plan to put Narcan kits in residence halls.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that having the drug with police officers is a good solution because they're always around on campus.
"So you don’t have a situation where you have an individual who may or may not be trained on it," Basi said. "It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, there are people on campus who have Narcan on their person in proximity to residence halls.”
Basi also said that MUPD regularly reviews its Narcan supplies in order to keep track of expiration dates and ensure that officers are carrying in-date doses.
Prior to these 2019 discussions, the campus Wellness Resource Center was able to secure a temporary grant to make Narcan available through its facility. However, the grant eventually ran out, inspiring the debate about the strategy the campus should pursue.
Opioid overdoses remain the leading cause of death for Missouri residents between the ages of 18 and 44. In 2021, 1,581 deaths in Missouri were the result of opioid overdoses. Thirty-four of these deaths were in Boone County.
Narcan can be purchased without a prescription from pharmacies across Columbia and Boone County, including major chains like Walmart, Hy-Vee and Walgreens.
The drug can also be found for free at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services office at 1005 West Worley St. in Columbia. People who visit the office to pick up a kit will be asked to fill out a short anonymous survey.
The Health Department also hosts its "Save a Life" events once a month in order to provide Narcan education and kits to residents. The next event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 via Zoom.
Stephens College has Narcan kits available to students through its security office. Columbia College also offers Narcan around its campus and through its campus security officers.