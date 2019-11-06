The Missouri Students Association will hold a discussion to listen to the concerns of MU students at 6 p.m. Thursday night in Smith Forum in the journalism school.
According to a news release from MSA, the town hall meeting is in response to a "series of events that do not reflect the values of (MU's) community."
Representatives from MSA did not clarify which events the release referenced.
"We will be holding an open discussion about any subjects brought to our attention," said Matt McCabe, MSA's executive director of communications, in an email.
Student leaders from MSA will lead the discussion.
"All students on this campus have a right to an uninterrupted and enjoyable educational experience," the release said.