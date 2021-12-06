The Missouri Student Association will hold MU’s first ever Mental Health Week this Monday through Friday.
Mental Health Week comes just before finals season for MU students, and MSA, along with partner organizations such as the Mizzou Rec and the Legion of Black Collegians, hope that students will be able to use events like yoga and lectures to benefit their mental health during a time of increased stress.
“Students all around the nation are dealing with mental health concerns coming off the pandemic and in this continued state of the pandemic. So, mental health should be a big focus right now, “ said MSA Student Body President Landon Brickey.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year that over 25% of people aged 18-24 had considered suicide, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
College campuses across the nation have dealt with an increase in student suicides. Saint Louis University responded to two student deaths by suicide by canceling class for one day and holding events for self-care and mental health.
Programming throughout MU’s Mental Health Week includes meditation breaks and fitness classes, and Bryan K. Hotchkins is featured as a speaker focusing on mental health in the Black community. He will discuss his new book, “My Black is Exhausted. Forever in Pursuit of a Racist-free World Where Hashtags Don’t Exist.”
Brickey wanted to focus on supporting students with a range of mental health issues this week and came up with diverse programming to suit everyone’s needs.
“(We’re) not just talking about, you know, anxiety and depression, because those are pretty destigmatized, but also talking about different needs,” Brickey said.
The events are less education-based and more focused on giving students a study break that helps them destress. Brickey said this was intentional, since students don’t want to sit through seminars right before finals week.
More information about MSA’s events can be found on MU Engage or MSA’s Twitter.
Karly Balslew contributed to the reporting.