MU is accepting proposals to outsource custodial and landscaping jobs.
“Right now we are exploring all options in cutting costs to the university, and that includes outsourcing,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
MU already contracts landscaping staff at Mizzou North and custodial staff at several locations on campus. MU directly employs about 250 custodians and 31 landscapers.
Basi said because the details of the proposals will vary, he is unable to speculate on how many jobs will be affected.
Landscaping proposals close June 8, and custodial proposals close June 10. Basi said he expects a decision to be made on the proposals by the start of the fall semester.