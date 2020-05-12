MU is accepting proposals to outsource custodial and landscaping jobs.

“Right now we are exploring all options in cutting costs to the university, and that includes outsourcing,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.

MU already contracts landscaping staff at Mizzou North and custodial staff at several locations on campus. MU directly employs about 250 custodians and 31 landscapers.

Basi said because the details of the proposals will vary, he is unable to speculate on how many jobs will be affected.

Landscaping proposals close June 8, and custodial proposals close June 10. Basi said he expects a decision to be made on the proposals by the start of the fall semester.

  • Community reporter, spring 2020 Studying magazine writing. Reach me at cmw2h2@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

