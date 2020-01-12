MU faculty member Wayne McDaniel died Friday while on a student trip to Thailand, an MU spokesperson confirmed Saturday. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
McDaniel was the associate director of the Technology Advancement Office. He also taught engineering classes as an adjunct professor.
McDaniel performed research in the field of cardiac electrical stimulation for over 30 years, including on Tasers and other electronic control devices before they were released to the public. He is an inventor on two U.S. patents.
He earned a bachelor's degree in biology and master's and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering with a biomedical focus, all from MU.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we’re doing anything we can to support them during this very difficult time," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said in a statement. "Wayne is a longtime employee of the university and he was known by many faculty and staff. He’ll be missed."
The trip, sponsored by MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, is a three-week trip to Thailand. Students learn about Thai culture and study the country's diverse terrestrial and marine life, according to the program's online description.
The students on the trip have been offered counseling and have elected to finish their work in Thailand, Basi told the Columbia Daily Tribune.
"They believe it is what Wayne would have wanted," Basi told the Tribune.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.