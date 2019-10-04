Missouri community college students who meet selected requirements will soon be eligible for guaranteed admission to the University of Missouri.
The decision is a result of a new agreement between MU and the Missouri Community College Association.
In order to gain automatic admission, students will need to meet MU's admissions requirements and complete an associate's degree in arts, applied science in nursing or teaching, or complete a 43-hour general education block of courses.
"This is a commitment between community colleges in Missouri and Mizzou to make pathways clear for students and work together to ensure their success," MU spokeswoman Liz McCune said. "We're working hard to ensure [transfer students] feel welcome and can graduate in a timely fashion."
Participating colleges include:
- Crowder College
- East Central College
- Jefferson College
- Metropolitan Community College (all campuses)
- Mineral Area College
- Moberly Area Community College
- North Central Missouri College
- Ozarks Technical Community College (all campuses)
- St. Charles Community College
- St. Louis Community College (all campuses)
- State Fair Community College
- Three Rivers Community College
The agreement comes after a 16-percent increase in transfer students in the past year.
Sam Huskey, who transferred to MU this semester after getting his associate's degree in arts from Jefferson College, said the new partnership will help future transfer students.
"I think the stress from not knowing whether your credits will transfer over will be relieved," he said. "Overall, I think it'll probably make the transition a lot easier."
Huskey said the agreement will also encourage more students to enroll at MU.
"I feel like, for the most part, it'll be good," he said. "If students are already willing to commit to a whole associate's degree, and they've already gone through that whole process, then I don't think they would see much change coming here, as far as academics go."