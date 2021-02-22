A lab in MU's Agriculture Building will be named the Henry Kirklin Plant Sciences Learning Laboratory after the man believed to be the first Black teacher at MU, according to a news release.
MU will hold a virtual dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday. It will be open to the public and will include a special surprise announcement, according to the news release.
Kirklin was born into slavery in 1858. He later became a renowned gardener and taught lab classes for the MU Horticulture Department.
His namesake lab will be used to teach students in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources with hands-on experience "much as Kirklin's classes did," according to the news release.
The dedication ceremony will include descendants of Kirklin, along with speakers such as Mun Choi, MU chancellor and UM System president; Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of CAFNR; Bryan Garton, senior associate dean and director of academic programs for CAFNR; and Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County Historical Society.
The ceremony will take place over Zoom. The link to attend will be available on the CAFNR website.