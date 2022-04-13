The board of jurors for the 2022 Peabody Awards announced its list of nominations, and among the 60 nominees were the MU filmmaker-in-chief and an alumna.
Robert Greene, associate professor of documentary journalism, landed a nomination for his 2021 film “Procession,” and MU grad and St. Louis native Eva Reign received a nomination for her work in VICE News series “Transnational.”
“Procession” documents the stories of six survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests. The film was released on Netflix in Nov. 2021 and included MU students as production and camera assistants. As filmmaker-in-chief for the MU Murray Center, Greene plays a central role in the program’s hands-on approach to teaching students.
“I have the distinction of being, in the journalism school, the only person with a creative appointment, so literally part of my job in the journalism school is to make films, which is a cool place to be,” Greene said.
The film has been nominated for 23 awards so far and won three, according to IMDb. It was shortlisted for the 2021 Academy Awards in the documentary feature category.
“This arresting and unusual film by Robert Greene demonstrates the healing power of art and friendship ...” the Peabody Awards said in a news release Wednesday. There are 18 other nominees in the category this year.
Greene said he was inspired to make the film when he attended a press conference in 2018 about the Pennsylvania grand jury’s investigation and report covering the sexual abuse by Catholic priests.
“When I saw that press conference, I saw three of the six men that we ended up working with, and the pain that they are dealing with as survivors, it felt like I had to make the film,” he said.
Reign’s reporting “Love Us in the Light,” the first episode of “Transnational,” features scenes from Detroit’s ballroom community. Reign turned a spotlight on how its members can keep one other safe even three years after member Kelly Stough, a Black trans woman, was murdered in 2018. The story premiered last June and is available on YouTube.
On Instagram, Reign said she was “super excited” about the nomination and thanked her interview subjects and those who worked with her on the story. She graduated from MU in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. Also an actress, Reign will star in Billy Porter’s directorial debut “What If?”
The Peabody Awards event aims to be “a testament to the power of art and reportage in the push for truth, social justice and equity” and will showcase awards for the most compelling stories released in broadcasting and streaming media in 2021, the release stated.
Seven categories make up the awards and include: documentary, entertainment, news, youth, public service, arts and radio. The 30 winners will be announced virtually June 6-9 by different celebrity presenters.
The board is comprised of 19 individuals working as journalists, critics, academics and producers across different mediums in the U.S.
Founded in 1940, the awards are based out of the University of Georgia.