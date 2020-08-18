Co-host and producer of the podcast “We Live Here” Lauren Brown is no stranger to exploring and telling stories of race.
In a new audio documentary from APM Reports, Brown shares her perspective as a Black student at MU during the campus protests of 2015 and as a part of “Black Mizzou,” a community of Black students where she “found a community, a family and a place of belonging.”
The hour-long “Black at Mizzou: Confronting Race on Campus” details Brown’s experiences with systemic racism on campus and the role a student activist group — Concerned Student 1950 — played in 2015. CS1950, named for the year MU admitted its first Black student, focused on demanding changes from administrators to address racism and inequity on campus.
Brown wanted the documentary to illuminate the role Black Mizzou played in creating a space on campus where Black students felt safe and comfortable, Brown said in an interview with the Missourian.
“Black Mizzou has always been a family, a culture, a sense of owning who you are and owning your blackness,” she said.
Originally from the south suburbs of Chicago, Brown said she experienced a “culture shock” when she arrived on MU’s predominantly white campus.
“I’d never been around that many people who didn’t look like me,” Brown said and remarked that she was often called upon by professors when topics like slavery arose in class discussions.
After Brown graduated from MU with a journalism degree in May 2019, she was hired by St. Louis Public Radio, where she was soon promoted to co-host and produced “We Live Here,” a podcast focused on race and class in the St. Louis area. Brown was hired by APM Reports to be a liaison and help with interviews for the “Educate” podcast, but then the show’s producers heard more of her story.
“The producers were like, ‘Let’s do it about Black Mizzou; that seems so much more important than what’s been shown already,’” Brown said.
Although she wasn’t directly involved in CS1950’s activism, Brown felt Black Mizzou gave her the confidence she needed to speak out against racial injustice and stand up for what she believed in.
“It’s a gift and a curse,” Brown said, describing what it’s like to talk about the struggles of marginalized communities in her job every day. The gift, Brown said, is that she gets to shine a light on these issues and bring these stories to life, but the curse is the personal toll it takes — both emotional and mental.
“It’s a weight that I cherish because I want to talk about these things,” Brown said. “That’s what I’m here for.”
Brown’s documentary delved into the changes MU has made to address the university’s issues with racism on campus, including the recent hiring of Maurice Gipson as the new vice chancellor of inclusion, diversity and equity — a position created after the 2015 protests.
Recently, Gipson announced several new campus initiatives, including a “bias hotline.”
“You’re going to have an opportunity to report in real time incidents of bias that happens on the campus,” Gipson said in the documentary.
Although MU has made efforts to adopt changes to protect students of color, Brown said she’s not sure much has changed since the events of 2015.
“Mizzou had the tweet scandal and then the hashtag #BlackatMizzou trended over the summer, so I don’t think much has changed,” Brown said. The hashtag, which shares a name with Brown’s documentary, was started by students to share Black students’ experiences with racism on campus.
Brown hopes that people will learn from the stories she and fellow Black students shared in the documentary.
“I hope this story shows not only Mizzou that things need to change, but universities across the country that this is what Black students face,” Brown said.
Brown also wants the documentary to serve as a point of reference for young Black students, so they have the necessary tools to endure any racial adversity they may face on college campuses.
“I wouldn’t change my experiences for anything because I learned so much about myself and about what Black people have to do on a day-to-day basis to be comfortable,” Brown said.