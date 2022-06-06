MU alumna Eva Reign won a Peabody Award for her work on the VICE News series "Transnational."
Reign has worked as both an actor and a reporter and is set to star in Billy Porter's upcoming feature directorial debut "Anything's Possible."
Her work in "Transnational" helps bring awareness to transgender communities around the world. Reign worked on the first episode, "Love us in the Light," which took place in Detroit’s ballroom community where a Black trans woman, Kelly Stough, was killed in 2018.
In the episode, Reign portrayed the support trans-women have for one another in tough times.
Also nominated for a Peabody Award was Robert Greene, associate professor of documentary journalism. Greene’s award-winning 2021 film “Procession” investigates the survival stories of six men who were sexually abused by Catholic priests.
“Transnational” is available to watch on Youtube and “Procession” is available on Netflix.