The potential for the NextGen Precision Health Institute "is no longer in the realm of science fiction," said Elizabeth Loboa, MU vice chancellor for strategic partnerships and dean of engineering.
The institute, which is still under construction, received a $2 million donation from MU alumni Mike and Millie Brown on Friday during an event held by MU specifically for the announcement.
A graduate of the MU College of Engineering, Mike Brown founded Innovative Software in 1979, which merged with Informix in 1988. Mike Brown also co-founded Euronet, a global financial transactions company, where he has served as chief executive officer ever since, also serving as chairman of the board of directors and president of the company, as noted in an MU news release.
Millie Brown, who was unable to attend Friday, graduated from MU in 1982.
"I've seen so many ways that Mike and Millie have brought value to our university and community over the years and helped us change lives around the world," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said. "They understood the pathbreaking potential of NextGen, and they saw all the ways it will elevate the excellence of Mizzou."
Mike Brown gave a short speech about the donation. His speech painted a picture of the future.
"It's not a picture for your kids or your grandkids like these futurists do. This is one for you," Brown said.
The future he described was 10 to 15 years from now and full of technology, including self-driving cars and virtual reality. He specifically put his focus on the future of medicine, individualized and personalized precision medicine, and how technology will be at the core.
Brown said he saw the NextGen Institute and investing as a way to further that future.
Brown said the university could be a consumer in the future, paying for the revolutionary discoveries and inventions that others have found, or MU could be at the forefront of the innovations and breakthroughs.
"I think the the monetary advantages, the economic advantages, the pride advantages of inventing are a lot stronger than just consuming," Brown said.
The NextGen Precision Health Institute, formerly known as the Translational Precision Medicine Complex, is a $220 million complex designed to target Missouri’s greatest health threats, cancer, vascular disease and neurological disorders, with breakthrough research needed to develop and apply medical technologies that advance global health, according to the NextGen Precision Health Initiative's website.
"When you have the world's best to get the best discoveries, you can make a real big difference," Brown said. "We're really happy to be a small part of what's going on, a small part of the catalyst that will move this university forward."
The NextGen Institute is on track for its scheduled opening of October 2021.