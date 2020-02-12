An MU alumnus led the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles on Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in a fabulously campy performance that has since gone viral.
Twitter account @dykesinfilm tweeted out a video of the performance, and the video had more than 2.8 million views as of Wednesday afternoon.
this is the best thing that have ever happened in an awards show pic.twitter.com/KQB38qSSh5— angel (@dykesinfilm) February 9, 2020
Ernest Harrison earned his master's degree in choral conducting from MU in 2016. Now, Harrison is the conductor and music director for the choir.
The performance celebrated LGBTQ representation in film. Actress Laura Dern tweeted a clip of the performance that celebrated her work in "Marriage Story" — and beyond. "Thank you ... for making me realize how much I need a choir to go everywhere with me," she posted.
Did this...really happen? Thank you @GMCLA @filmindependent and @JTfirstman for making me realize how much I need a choir to go everywhere with me! 🤯♥️ #SpiritAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/OKu7euUCPx— Laura Dern (@LauraDern) February 9, 2020
In a Q&A for MU's Division of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity, Harrison said it was "surreal" to be involved in the viral performance.
"In my mind, I’m just the guy to make sure it’s all running smoothly," Harrison said. "One of the things I learned from Dr. Paul Crabb at Mizzou is that we’re a part of the ensemble; I’m not separate. But yeah, when the Buzzfeed article came in, and I saw my head in that, that caught me off guard."