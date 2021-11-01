MU plans to launch MizzouForward, a program focused on investing in research and supporting educational missions.
The 10-year program will supply $1.5 billion for long-term investments like new faculty and staff, new and upgraded scientific facilities and instruments, performance-based salary increases, and resources that contribute to student success.
“MizzouForward will provide our faculty with the resources, infrastructure and support they need to conduct cutting-edge research, educate the next generation of our workforce and translate their academic activities to the benefit of our communities and society,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System and MU chancellor in a news release.
The program plans to recruit approximately 150 new faculty over the next 5 to 10 years, as well as roughly 150 new support staff members.
"MizzouForward will use existing and new resources to recruit new tenure and tenure-track faculty," according to the news release.
Some funding for MizzouForward will be reallocations of current resources while other revenue sources will surface while the program moves forward. Revenue will come from sources like the state, tuition revenues, industry partners, university donors and MU Health Care.
The largest sector of funds will come from $300 million in tuition revenue. This money would go to areas that provide additional research and education opportunities to students. Following close behind is $250 million from MU Health Care.
“This historic investment in our people, programs and potential will have a transformational impact throughout the state of Missouri and beyond,” said Darryl Chatman, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators in a news release. “As the state’s flagship, a leading national research university and a member of the (Association of American Universities), we must aim for and achieve excellence in research, teaching and engagement.”
The university recently opened the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building, which leaders hope will help attract other researchers.
“We have exceptional faculty and staff supporting the research and educational missions of MU; MizzouForward further expands our talent and expertise,” said Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a news release.