Thursday morning, MU announced a $2 million gift to the College of Engineering from alumni Jerry L. Jost. The gift will fund the Jerry L. Jost Endowed Chair in Chemical Engineering for faculty members.
The Jerry L. Jost Endowed Chair in Chemical Engineering will support the MU school of engineering through distinguished faculty members who support a higher level of scholarly research and education, according to a news release.
The gift will strengthen and support the existing research program at the school of engineering by increasing knowledgable faculty, include graduate students and graduate research.
Jost supports the decision to pursue and finish a technical degree, he said at a Thursday news conference. Jost stated that the director of sales for his company Jost Chemical graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
"I advocate for any technical degree because it leads to anything," Jost said.
Jost graduated from MU in 1970 with a degree in chemical engineering. Fifteen years later, he founded Jost Chemical in St. Louis. The company expanded to Koscian, Poland, with a second manufacturing location.
Since graduating, Jost previously donated over $300,000 in equipment for a laboratory focused on chemical engineering, known as the Jost Chemical Lab.
Jost is a member of the Chemical Engineering Academy of Distinguished Alumni in addition to serving on the Chemical Engineering Industrial Advisory Board for more than a decade. Both groups develop and support the curriculum for the engineering program at MU.
The Jerry L. Jost Endowed Chair in Chemical Engineering follows the MizzouForward $1.5 billion investment strategy to assist national health, scientific and social priority areas through innovation and collaboration. MizzouForward is looking for a current faculty member to serve as the research leader of the program.
"Philanthropic support of our research ambitions is so important and appreciated,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a news release.