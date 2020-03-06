MU announced Friday it has met a billion-dollar endowment goal launched nine years ago as well as the first 20 recipients of the Missouri Nobel Scholarship Fund.
The Nobel scholarship was established by MU's first Nobel Laureate and biochemistry professor, George Smith, and spouse Marjorie Sable, professor emerita and director emerita of the MU School of Social Work. The two announced they would establish the scholarship fund with Smith's Nobel Prize money in March 2019.
"Their gift speaks to the commitment of the Mizzou community," Pat Okker, dean of MU's College of Arts and Science, said in a news release. "Donating the Nobel Prize money shows a deep commitment to student success, one that will have ripple effects for years to come."
According to the release:
- With the fund's 20 inaugural recipients, the Our Time to Lead campaign has now awarded new scholarships to 3,092 students.
- The campaign was established in 2011 to raise MU's endowment to $1.3 billion by June 30, 2020.
- The gifts raised through the campaign totaled $1,342,122,373 as of Thursday.
"Reaching this goal helps elevate Mizzou’s status in the Association of American Universities and increase the university’s capacity for education, research, student success and faculty recruitment," Tom Hiles, vice chancellor for advancement, said in the release. "We have our incredible donors and supporters to thank for that."
According to the release, the campaign has led to 30 new endowed faculty positions and 643 new scholarships as well as fellowships and student support programs.
Two new centers with endowments over $10 million have been created — including the Novak Leadership Institute and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy — and the endowments of the Thompson Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders and the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute were increased to more than $10 million to give them "signature status."
Another project in the campaign is raising money for the NextGen Precision Health Institute, and MU has raised $20.5 million in the building so far through gifts.
This news comes before MU's fourth annual Giving Day, which will run from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday. Giving Day was launched in 2017 as part of Our Time to Lead.
Last year's Giving Day raised $13.3 million, compared to the previous year's $13.8 million and $8.2 million the year prior.
The campaign reaching the $1.3 billion goal will be celebrated formally in the fall.
"While we are thrilled we met the goal ahead of time, we will continue to work with our dedicated alumni and supporters who are looking for inspired ways to support Mizzou’s mission," Hiles said in the release. "There is still so much work to do."