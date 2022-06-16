Jay Sexton was appointed director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, according to an MU news release Thursday.
Sexton will replace Justin Dyer, who served as director since the institute's establishment in 2015, the release said. Dyer was recently appointed director of the Civitas Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, a newly founded organization.
"Dr. Sexton is a globally renowned scholar," MU Provost Latha Ramchand said in the release. "His work at University of Oxford and University of Cambridge prior to joining the Kinder Institute gives him a unique perspective on American democracy and forces that both shape it and are influenced by it."
Sexton has been a part of the institute since 2016 and currently holds the Rich and Nancy Kinder Chair in Constitutional Democracy, the release said. He is also a professor of history at MU.
"He is a prolific presenter and speaker, and he brings an innovative approach to teaching as he engages students in the study of American democracy," Ramchand said.
The Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy is an interdisciplinary academic center at MU supported by $35 million in gifts from the Kinder Foundation, the release said. Promoting excellence in teaching and scholarship about American constitutional and democratic principles, the institute supports the research of MU faculty and students who are interested in the theory, practice and history of constitutional democracy, the release said.
"We applaud the selection of Jay Sexton, who has been an important part of the institute for the last few years," Rich Kinder, chairperson of the foundation, said in the release. "He will be a fine leader of our outstanding team and take the Kinder Institute to an even higher level of success in the coming years."