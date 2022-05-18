Workers cut down the first of the 15 pin oak trees that frame Francis Quadrangle Wednesday morning.
MU contracted the job out to local tree service Arthur Ratliff Tree & Stump Removal, LLC. The workers closed off the area at the southeast corner of the quadrangle near Swallow Hall with caution tape. They used an aerial lift to reach the high branches, which they cut individually with a chainsaw, lowered to the ground with ropes and fed through a wood chipper.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university is taking the trees down because they are in various states of decay and present a significant safety risk, as heavy limbs could fall on passersby. Basi cautioned people to stay outside the caution tape to avoid falling branches.
“We did not want to make this decision,” Basi said. “No one wants to see those majestic trees come down. We do not have a choice.”
According to previous Missourian reporting, MU will replace the 15 pin oaks with 24 white oak trees currently growing at South Farm Research Center. Basi said MU will finish removing the pin oaks by early June and will plant the white oaks afterward. Weather and utility work on the quadrangle may delay the rollout. He did not know whether MU could plant them all before the fall semester begins, although that is the plan.
Columbia resident Jeff Stack arrived at the quadrangle around 11:30 a.m. with a sign that read, “Stagger oak removal over decade not weeks.” Another resident, Laurie Wern, carried a sign that called for MU to stop clearcutting the trees, referring to the forestry practice of cutting down all of the trees in an area at the same time.
Stack said he was concerned that cutting down the pin oaks would negatively affect students’ mental health, as students rely on the trees for shade and relaxation. He also said MU should have staggered the removal because he believed some trees were still healthy and the university was needlessly endangering the workers with the job of cutting them all down. Stack said he saw no evidence of rot in the first tree the workers cut.
Basi said MU has determined all 15 trees present a risk to the campus community. MU hired an outside consultant, Davey Tree Expert Company, to review the pin oaks in 2018. Davey found all of the trees showed some level of decay and stress and considered three of the trees high risk, 10 moderate risk and seven low risk. MU removed five of them in 2018, leaving 15 trees standing. Basi said two forestry professors at MU who are experts in tree health and a committee advised MU to take down the remaining trees.
“With the state of the trees as they are, we do not want to take the risk of missing a tree that might endanger someone’s safety,” Basi said.
Anthropology professor Christine VanPool‘s office sits on the second floor of Swallow Hall and directly overlooks the first tree that the workers removed. VanPool said she understood that MU had its reasons to cut down the oaks but said she would miss the way the tree cast “shimmery green, mystical light” into her office.
“I’m sure in the next 20 or 30 years, we’ll have a beautiful campus again,” VanPool said.
The new white oak trees are about 6 years old, stand 8 to 10 feet tall and will grow about 2 feet per year. The quadrangle’s tallest pin oaks are over 40 feet tall, according to previous Missourian reporting. The white oaks will likely live more than 200 years.
“They’re not the towering, majestic trees that we’ve had up for the last several decades, but they eventually will be,” Basi said. “It’s definitely gonna be a different look to the quad, and it will be one that matures over the next several decades.”