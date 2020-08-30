After the death of actor Chadwick Boseman was announced late Friday, people were left to think about the lasting impact his influential roles had on those within the Black community.
Boseman was known most notably for his role as King T’Challa in 2018’s hit Marvel movie "Black Panther," but this was not the sole moment in his career in which he portrayed a Black hero.
Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball, in “42” in 2013, musician James Brown in the biopic “Get on Up” in 2014 and NAACP lawyer and later Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” in 2017.
These roles were especially significant for Black MU students such as Timothy Boykin, a senior from Kansas City studying performance and arts with an emphasis in acting.
Boykin said that when he first saw someone had tweeted a tribute to Boseman, he figured maybe it was the actor’s birthday. He said he never would have guessed Boseman had died of colon cancer at age 43.
Boykin said Boseman’s spirit and his career inspired him as a man and as an actor.
"As a man it taught me how to be masculine, but in a good way — not being toxic," Boykin said. "As an actor, it taught me that I can achieve all of my dreams with the right attitude, on camera and off of the camera."
Boseman’s career showed the importance of having representation in media, especially given that "Black Panther" was so well received by a range of demographics.
Alexis Hunter, a senior in education from Flossmoor, Illinois, spoke about how much the film inspired young Black youth.
"From an educational perspective, it gives a different lens on what African culture looks like," Hunter said. "'Black Panther' allows Black people to see themselves in a more empowering way. It allows them to see that they’re not just one thing; they’re multifaceted. We don’t just have to talk about slavery when we talk about Black lives."
By portraying influential people, Boseman reassured Black kids who were aspiring to be something, whether in acting or some other field.
Phajja Redwood, a senior from Kansas City studying theater and psychology, expressed how great it felt to see someone who looked like her on the big screen.
“It literally gives me hope," Redwood said. "I cannot be more excited or enthusiastic or enthused about seeing Black people in Black roles, because that’s what we need. We need more of us in these places and these roles so we can talk to people and express what’s really going on in different ways."
Even people who were not avid watchers of all of Boseman’s films still felt his loss. This rings true for Ty-Ron Douglas, an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the College of Education.
“We feel like we know these people,” Douglas said of celebrities who touch our lives. “I feel like sometimes we’re reminded that they’re human. It reminds us of some of the pain and some of the challenges that we overcome as fellow humans.”
It's essential to have icons like Boseman to look to in spaces where people don’t always feel well-represented, Douglas said.
“For many folks, especially in a country like this or on a campus like Mizzou’s, that’s not their lived experience," he said. "The notion of a Wakanda was powerful because it allowed us to imagine Black excellence and Black excellence being the pervasive lived landscape, and it was affirming.”