MU building demolition begins as the spring semester ends

When students return to MU next fall, the campus may seem smaller.
The university plans to demolish nine buildings as well as other structures, some of which are already being prepared to be torn down as the spring semester comes to a close.
In March 2021, University of Missouri officials announced that eight buildings spanning across campus will be torn down in a move expected to save millions of dollars in operating and maintenance costs.
Another building was added to the list in January. The process has already begun for two of the buildings and will be completed in the fall.
Workers have already fenced off London Hall and Loeb Hall. Both demolitions are expected to be finished by October, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said in an email. Earlier this spring, those two halls were used by the Columbia Fire Department to conduct training, as previously reported by the Missourian.
Other buildings scheduled to be demolished this year include:
- Read Hall – June to Aug. 1
- Curtis Greenhouses 1 and 2 – June to Aug. 1
- Noyes Hall – June to October
- Parker Hall – June to October
- Old Student Health Building – June to October
- Columbia Professional Building – June to October
The start and end dates are approximate since they could change because of weather or unforeseen issues, Basi said.
The university also plans to tear down Neff Annex and Mizzou North, but the timeline for those projects has not been finalized.
The demolition of these buildings is part of the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan as announced in March 2021. With this plan, MU’s goal is to reduce the presence of buildings by 750,000 gross square feet by 2023. The current plan is to turn the land where the buildings are into green space, Basi said.
It is estimated that the first phase of this plan — not including Mizzou North's demolition — will save MU more than $93.7 million in repair and maintenance work and more than $2.5 million in annual operating costs, as stated in a news release.
Originally, Mizzou North was to be sold after the university vacated the building. MU is now planning on removing the building and keeping the land, as previously reported by the Missourian.