MU building demolition begins as the spring semester ends

When students return to MU next fall, the campus may seem smaller.

The university plans to demolish nine buildings as well as other structures, some of which are already being prepared to be torn down as the spring semester comes to a close.

In March 2021, University of Missouri officials announced that eight buildings spanning across campus will be torn down in a move expected to save millions of dollars in operating and maintenance costs.

Another building was added to the list in January. The process has already begun for two of the buildings and will be completed in the fall.

Workers have already fenced off London Hall and Loeb Hall. Both demolitions are expected to be finished by October, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said in an email. Earlier this spring, those two halls were used by the Columbia Fire Department to conduct training, as previously reported by the Missourian.

Other buildings scheduled to be demolished this year include:

  • Read Hall – June to Aug. 1
  • Curtis Greenhouses 1 and 2 – June to Aug. 1
  • Noyes Hall – June to October
  • Parker Hall – June to October
  • Old Student Health Building – June to October
  • Columbia Professional Building – June to October

The start and end dates are approximate since they could change because of weather or unforeseen issues, Basi said. 

The university also plans to tear down Neff Annex and Mizzou North, but the timeline for those projects has not been finalized. 

Download PDF MU says goodbye to nine campus buildings

The demolition of these buildings is part of the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan as announced in March 2021. With this plan, MU’s goal is to reduce the presence of buildings by 750,000 gross square feet by 2023. The current plan is to turn the land where the buildings are into green space, Basi said. 

It is estimated that the first phase of this plan — not including Mizzou North's demolition — will save MU more than $93.7 million in repair and maintenance work and more than $2.5 million in annual operating costs, as stated in a news release.

Originally, Mizzou North was to be sold after the university vacated the building. MU is now planning on removing the building and keeping the land, as previously reported by the Missourian.

Trees sway in front of the Columbia Professional Building

Trees sway in front of the Columbia Professional Building on Thursday in Columbia. The Columbia Professional Building, first known as the Council Residence Hall for Methodist Women, was constructed in 1924.
Construction workers do demolition work

Construction workers do demolition work Thursday at London Hall in Columbia. London Hall was the first of the eight buildings to start exterior demolition, with demolition beginning April 26.
A pink flowering dogwood tree blooms in front of Noyes Hall

A pink flowering dogwood tree blooms in front of Noyes Hall on Thursday in Columbia. Noyes Hall currently houses research labs.
A sign for Parker Hall

A sign for Parker Hall directs passersby to the building Thursday in Columbia. Parker Hall is connected to both the old Student Health Center and Noyes Hall.
Contruction fences rise in front of Loeb Hall

Construction fences rise in front of Loeb Hall on Thursday in Columbia. Loeb Hall used to house the School of Music, which has since moved to the newly constructed Sinquefield Music Center.
Read Hall is pictured

Read Hall is pictured Thursday in Columbia. Named after Daniel Read, university president from 1863-1876, Read Hall was the first women's dormitory on the campus of the University of Missouri.
Neff Annex

Neff Annex is pictured Thursday in Columbia. Neff Annex sits at the corner of Ninth and Elm streets.
  • Staff Photographer, Spring 2022 | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Higher Education Reporter, Spring 2021

  • Cameron Barnard is an assistant city editor and state government reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach him in the newsroom at 573-882-5720 or on Twitter @Cameron_Barnard.

