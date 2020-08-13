Campus Dining Services locations at MU won't be accepting coins and bills this fall as another measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Students can buy food and drinks at any location by using student ID cards if they have Tiger Cash or Gold Cash in their accounts, according to an announcement from Campus Dining Services.
Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit or credit cards are other options.
Cash deposits for Tiger Cash and Gold Cash are still accepted by the Campus Dining Services office, according to the announcement.