Ambassador Andrew Young, ordained minister and former mayor of Atlanta, will be the keynote speaker next week at MU's virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.
Young will speak from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom, according to the MU Inclusion, Diversity and Equity website.
The theme of the university's celebration is "infinite hope," an exploration of the ways Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy can be used to navigate present-day hardships.
During the event, the MLK Community Award, which recognizes people and advocacy groups who have made tangible contributions to race relations, social justice and human rights in Boone County, will be presented.
Past winners include: Almeta Crayton, the Minority Men's Network, Camren D. Cross and Columbia African American Association.
Andrew Young was appointed ambassador to the United Nations by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. He was the first African American to hold the position and served until 1979.
After leaving his position as ambassador, he was elected mayor of Atlanta in 1981 with 55% of the vote.
After his time in elected office, Young went on to establish the Andrew J. Young Foundation to bolster opportunities in education, health and human rights in the United States, Africa and Caribbean. As part of their advocacy, the foundation produces documentary films and short series. One film they are currently raising funds for centers around the relationship between civil rights leaders John Lewis, C.T. Vivian and Young.
Young is also the author of books including "A Way Out of No Way: The Spiritual Memoirs of Andrew Young" and "An Easy Burden: The Civil Rights Movement and the Transformation of America."