The nationwide search for MU's vice chancellor for advancement has begun.

"Our record-breaking success in philanthropy the past few years, with even more opportunities on the horizon, gives me great confidence that we will generate a broad, high-quality pool of candidates from a national audience," said Chancellor Alexander Cartwright in a news release announcing the search.

In August, Tom Hiles, MU's former vice chancellor for advancement, announced he will be retiring in June 2020. During his seven years in the position, he helped raise more than $1 billion for MU. 

Cartwright also announced the faculty members who would serve on the search committee. Rhonda Gibler, vice chancellor for finance, and Lyrissa Lidsky, dean of MU School of Law, will serve as co-chairs on the 20-person committee. 

Input from the MU community will also play a role in the search, Cartwright said in the news release. The committee plans to hold a forum and other listening sessions in the near future.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, fall 2019. I am a first year graduate student studying international journalism. You can reach me at mneasley@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.