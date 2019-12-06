The nationwide search for MU's vice chancellor for advancement has begun.
"Our record-breaking success in philanthropy the past few years, with even more opportunities on the horizon, gives me great confidence that we will generate a broad, high-quality pool of candidates from a national audience," said Chancellor Alexander Cartwright in a news release announcing the search.
In August, Tom Hiles, MU's former vice chancellor for advancement, announced he will be retiring in June 2020. During his seven years in the position, he helped raise more than $1 billion for MU.
Cartwright also announced the faculty members who would serve on the search committee. Rhonda Gibler, vice chancellor for finance, and Lyrissa Lidsky, dean of MU School of Law, will serve as co-chairs on the 20-person committee.
Input from the MU community will also play a role in the search, Cartwright said in the news release. The committee plans to hold a forum and other listening sessions in the near future.