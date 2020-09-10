MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from his personal Twitter account.
The anonymous account University of Misery created a thread of those blocked by Choi, who is also president of the UM system. Thirteen students replied to the thread with screenshots indicating that “@Munychoi4545’s blocked you.” Some of those said they were aware of other students who said they had been blocked.
Christian Basi, university spokesperson, confirmed Choi had unblocked the students.
“He has always been open to having conversations with students about any issue and receiving feedback that would help Mizzou move forward,” Basi said. “He decided to reverse his actions because the university doesn’t need the distraction caused by this matter.”
“His primary focus is on guiding the university and creating a safer and more supportive environment for our faculty, staff and students,” Basi said.
Kenny Van Doren was blocked after he tweeted on Sept. 3, “school canceled at 0 positive cases. School still on at 483 positive cases.” The tweet included a GIF of a cartoon character whipping a scooter around his body and rolling off the screen.
The GIF was in reference to tweets about Choi riding a moped around campus. Van Doren’s tweet jested at the irony that the university went virtual in the spring prior to any infections being reported on campus. In-person classes are being taught on campus now, despite 624 active student cases as of noon Thursday, as reported by the Missourian.
“I didn’t tag him in the tweet, so I think he was searching his name and blocking people that were tweeting about him,” Van Doren said.
Other students were also wondering how Choi found their twitter accounts without tagging him.
In a pro bono effort because of his interest in MU matters as an alumnus, Texas attorney Christopher Bennett sent a letter Wednesday to Choi, the Board of Curators and Stephen J. Owens, the UM system’s general counsel, representing the individuals blocked from Choi’s account.
Bennett called Choi’s action to block the students unlawful, citing a federal case involving President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
A federal court ruled Trump could not exclude individuals from a social media account that he uses for official purposes because of the rights held under the First Amendment, according to the LexisNexis case brief.
“I think the first amendment is always important. Even a violation that may seem less significant is problematic to me,” Bennett said in an interview. “It was exacerbated by the fact that there seemed to be a correlation between him blocking people and those people having criticized him for the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Choi did not address Bennett’s letter, but Basi said it would be handled by the system’s legal team.
Basi shared with the Missourian tweets directed at Choi that contained derogatory comments and profanity:
“We move the university forward when we have good criticism that we can respond to,” Basi said.
Madeline Carter, a student at MU, was blocked by Choi after tweeting about the moped he rides around campus, calling attention to the license plate: MUNSPEED.
Carter said she did not notice that Choi blocked her on Twitter until she saw other students were being blocked. Twitter does not send a notification when an account is blocked. Being blocked symbolized to her and other students that the administration was not listening to their needs, she said.
“There is a consistent problem with officials silencing students,” Carter said. “I am hoping this was a wake-up call to Dr. Choi.”