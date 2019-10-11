MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright emphasized the “boundless” opportunities the university offers and the value MU brings to society in his annual State of the University Address delivered Friday.
Cartwright outlined three ways MU contributes to society: ensuring student success inside and outside the classroom, solving the world’s grand challenges and serving the people of Missouri and beyond.
"This special combination of people, assets and goals makes us valuable to society, even more than before," Cartwright said.
"This is value; this is Mizzou," Cartwright repeated throughout his speech, as he emphasized MU's strengths and accomplishments.
Cartwright spoke to alumni, students, faculty and staff in Cornell Hall on Friday morning to kick off MU Homecoming weekend. The speech was livestreamed on Facebook and is available for viewing on the chancellor's website.
Freshman enrollment has increased by more than 30% over the last two years, and this year’s freshman class is more diverse than ever before, Cartwright said.
"It’s tremendous to see so many students from different backgrounds choosing Mizzou," he said.
MU’s retention rate, or the percentage of freshmen returning for a second year, is 87.9%, a record-breaking high for MU, according to Cartwright.
"Those fantastic numbers are just the beginning," Cartwright said. "Our students are coming to campus with immense talent and ambition."
Cartwright said the focus moving forward is to provide a "world-class, affordable education" to every student. MU received an all-time high amount of donations this past year, with a total of more than $200 million.
"Everyone should have access to what a Mizzou education offers," he said. "Simply put: We provide access to opportunity."
New programs like the MU Alumni Association’s Mizzou Mentoring Program and Artist in Residence were introduced this year. Cartwright said Mizzou Mentoring is accessible anywhere in the world and pairs students with alumni through a matching system.
Cartwright also said programs like Mizzou Alternative Breaks, MU Health and MU Extension allow the university to "reach every corner of the state," highlighting MU’s mission to reach rural counties in Missouri.
"We are a community that is with you always and everywhere you go," Cartwright said. "In short, we are collectively boundless."
The address ended with a video of Nobel Prize winner and longtime MU professor George Smith taking viewers on a tour of MU, bringing laughter to the room.
"(The phrase) ‘Mizzou Made’ reflects pride of being a tiger, and it is indicative of the remarkable transformational experiences that only a higher education institution like ours can provide," Cartwright said.