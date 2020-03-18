MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was interviewed by the University of Central Florida on Wednesday in the search for its next president.
Cartwright, not previously named as a candidate by the university, was revealed as part of the search Wednesday morning and was one of three candidates interviewed by UCF's committee.
Cartwright joins two other candidates — Cato Laurencin, professor and former dean of the University of Connecticut's School of Medicine, and David Brenner, vice chancellor for health sciences at the University of California, San Diego, according to NSM Today, UCF's student publication.
The committee voted to move forward with Cartwright to the interview process. Members of the committee had previously courted him for the role, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Cartwright was hired as MU chancellor in May 2017. He entered MU at an uncertain time, when the university's 2018 budget was poised to be cut and freshmen enrollment had declined.
During his interview Cartwright emphasized a phrase he commonly uses — the "University for Missouri" — to explain how he aimed to repair the relationship between the state and MU, which faced bumps following the fall of 2015.
"Because of the challenges we had when I came here, we had to establish relationships with the legislature," Cartwright said in his livestreamed interview Wednesday. "They saw us as distant from the state, and not seeing ourselves as the part of the state. How do you reconnect, and let them know that this institution is here to serve the state?"
