The MU office responsible for reports of discrimination has changed its name to the Office of Institutional Equity.
The office was formerly known as the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX and announced a name change in a news release Thursday.
"The updated name represents the office's central role in supporting MU students, faculty and staff," Maurice Gipson, the vice chancellor of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity said in the news release.
The office will still provide all essential resources to the campus community and continue its mission to "foster a living, learning and working community where everyone is valued," Gipson said.
The staff at the Office of Institutional Equity help to enforce nondiscrimination policies and provide sources of support to those who have experienced discrimination. The staff also investigates sex-based reports, including sexual misconduct.
"We are the reporting destination for all equity concerns on campus and hope that our new name further encourages people to use us as a resource," Andy Hayes, assistant vice chancellor and Title IX administrator, said in the news release.
To contact the Office of Institutional Equity, call (573) 882-3880.