Libby Cowgill, MU Department of Anthropology in the College of Arts and Science associate professor, was awarded a 2020 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence.
Kemper Fellowships are awarded to five exceptional MU faculty members each year. Cowgill is the first recipient of the 2020-2021 school year.
The fellowship includes a check for $10,000.
Cowgill was surprised with her award by College of Arts and Science Dean Patricia Okker and other administrators. She recalls her experience of being awarded while she was in the middle of teaching class.
"It took me a heartbeat before I realized, 'Oh, man. This is what's happening,'" she said. "There were three seconds of complete disorientation followed by just giddy glee where I was super glad that no one asked me to speak."
Cowgill's work has also been featured in television shows. She appeared in the PBS/BBC documentary "Neanderthals: Meet Your Ancestors". Her research was also a large part of Netflix's "Babies" documentary.
She has been working for the university since 2011, and has been a favorite among students for giving them a novel learning experience.
"I really love being in that environment where people are discovering their love of anthropology for the very first time. That gets me really excited and I get to share that passion and watch that excitement grow for other people," she said.
According to the MU news release, this is the 30th anniversary of the Kemper award.
"One of the things that I always tell them [freshmen] is that it'd be a good idea to look up the Kemper Fellowship winners. If they need to take a general ed class, then maybe they should try taking one of those general eds with a Kemper Fellow because those are going to be the most passionate teachers at the university," Cowgill said. "It's such an amazing honor for me to be including in that group of other people."