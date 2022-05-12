Cooper Drury, the current interim dean of the MU College of Arts & Science, will become the permanent dean effective Friday.
Drury has worked at MU since 2002 and has served in a variety of leadership roles. He served as interim dean, senior associate dean, associate dean and chair of the Department of Political Science, according to a news release.
To foster research and creative work in the College of Arts & Science, Drury launched fellows and writing group programs. Drury has led a plethora of campus and system-level committees and has served on the MU Faculty Council and the Intercampus Faculty Council.
Drury earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Michigan State University and his Ph.D. from Arizona State University.
He is a leading expert on the role of economic sanctions in foreign policy and has written two books and an award-winning textbook on the subject.
He has won several awards in teaching and mentorship, such as the Foreign Policy Analysis Distinguished Scholar Award, the Quincy Wright Distinguished Scholar Award, the Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring Award, and the Ladd Hollist Service Award.
“The work our faculty, staff and students do to advance our understanding of the natural world and the human condition is critically important to the lives of all Missourians and our entire global society,” Drury said in a news release. “I am optimistic about our future because of the amazing teaching and research we do in A&S.”