The Trulaske College of Business announced a $5 million dollar commitment from Pinney Allen and family Thursday morning.
The gift establishes the Allen Access Program, which will provide scholarships and programs to support under-resourced and underrepresented students in the College of Business, according to an MU news release.
The commitment is split between a $3 million contribution from Pinney Allen and her husband, Charles Miller III, and $2 million from the estate of Allen’s brother, W.D Allen, for whom the program is named, according to the news release.
The College of Business is hoping to raise an additional $12 million over 10 years to further support the Allen Access Program and the college’s inclusion, diversity and equity efforts, according to the release.
“This commitment is a remarkable investment in the future of Mizzou and the Trulaske College of Business,” Jackie Lewis, vice chancellor for advancement at MU, said in the news release. "It’s an incredible example of the great things we can achieve when we pair donors with a vision with an institution that can make that goal a reality.”
Pinney Allen graduated from University of Missouri High School in 1972 and studied economics at Harvard University. She and Miller are not MU alumni, but share a passion for supporting initiatives that benefit students in need, the release said. W.D. Allen received both a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate from the Trulaske College of Business, where he is an adjunct professor and coordinator of the Allen Angel Capital Education Program, the release said.