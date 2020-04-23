MU's Trulaske College of Business announced a year-long suspension of its Crosby Masters of Business Administration program due to decreased enrollment in a letter to students on Monday.
The school will not take on an incoming cohort for the fall 2020 semester; however, the suspension will not impede the progress towards graduation of current students.
Trulaske Dean Ajay Vinzé repeatedly said in the letter that this was only a pause on the program and that over the next several months the college would "reimagine this signature program."
"Members of the Trulaske community, including our current students, will have opportunities to help us envision what a new Crosby MBA program might look like," Vinzè said.
The goal is to relaunch the program in the fall of 2021, he said.
Changes to the program have been in consideration "over the last few years" due to a significant decrease in residential MBA program enrollment over the last decade, Vinzè said.
He attributed the decrease in residential enrollment to increased interest in online MBA programs, fast-track programs offered in a shorter time frame and more focused master of science programs.
The trend of decreasing residential enrollment has been recognized on a national level.
The College of Business was currently unable to provide past enrollment numbers, said Christian Basi, MU spokesperson.
Students who would have registered to be a part of the fall 2020 cohort will be presented their options and "counseled individually by business school advisors," Basi said. They will either be allowed to defer admission to the fall of 2021 or to enroll in a different masters program, he said.
Basi said he was not aware of any other MU undergraduate or graduate program suspensions at this time.
"We regularly review both undergrad and graduate programs," Basi said.
The suspension of the MBA program follows the recent identification of two other MU programs as needing “special attention” due to low enrollment. Those programs are the bachelor of health science in athletic training and the master of laws in American law, which were recognized through the Academic Programs Enrollment Report at the UM System Board of Curators meeting in early April.