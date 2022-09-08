The interim dean of the MU College of Education is now a candidate for the permanent position, according to a Sept. 2 email from Provost Latha Ramchand.
Chris Riley-Tillman was appointed interim dean on Dec. 1, after an unsuccessful nationwide search to fill the position. He replaced Erica Lembke, who served as interim dean from the fall of 2020 to the following December.
Another national search had been planned for spring of 2023, but department chairs and associate deans had concerns about the effectiveness of another search and expressed support for the leadership of Riley-Tillman, Ramchand stated in the email.
The position of dean has been empty since the controversial removal of Kathryn Chval in July of 2020.
Riley-Tillman will present his vision for the college at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 in the Reflector of Townsend Hall. All members of the college, faculty, students and alumni, will have an opportunity to provide feedback.
Ramchand will make a decision regarding the appointment based on the feedback.