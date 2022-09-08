The interim dean of the MU College of Education is now a candidate for the permanent position, according to a Sept. 2 email from Provost Latha Ramchand. 

Chris Riley-Tillman was appointed interim dean on Dec. 1, after an unsuccessful nationwide search to fill the position. He replaced Erica Lembke, who served as interim dean from the fall of 2020 to the following December.

  Higher Ed reporter, spring 2022

