The MU College of Education & Human Development officially announced its new dean Monday morning. 

Chris Riley-Tillman has served as interim dean of the college since December 2021 and was named as the new dean Monday. The college announced they were considering him for a permanent position earlier this year after faculty expressed concerns about waiting for a proposed search to fill the role in spring 2023. This came after a previous failed search last year.

