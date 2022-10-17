The MU College of Education & Human Development officially announced its new dean Monday morning.
Chris Riley-Tillman has served as interim dean of the college since December 2021 and was named as the new dean Monday. The college announced they were considering him for a permanent position earlier this year after faculty expressed concerns about waiting for a proposed search to fill the role in spring 2023. This came after a previous failed search last year.
"Pragmatically, I've done the job now for a little less than a year, so it doesn't feel that different today than it did yesterday," Riley-Tillman said. "But it does, I think, give us some stability."
The College of Education & Human Development has not had an official dean since the controversial removal of Kathryn Chval from the position in 2020. Two interim deans have covered the role since then, including Riley-Tillman.
In 2011, Riley-Tillman became a professor at MU and has worked for the university for 11 years. He served a five-year tenure as department chair for the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology from 2013 to 2018 before taking on the role of associate provost for Faculty Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness for the university.
Upon assuming the interim dean position from Erica Lembke last year, Riley-Tillman said he was surprised at just how much he had missed working within his primary interest area and alongside the faculty and staff there.
"I forgot how much I missed that to be honest," Riley-Tillman said. "I was also really surprised at how amazing the engagement units are. I didn't realize how fortunate the university and the college is to have have those units out there doing really great, inspirational work."
Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said in a news release from the College of Education & Human Development that Riley-Tillman has already accomplished many things while acting as interim dean. This includes reorganizing and expanding fiscal and human resource operations, launching a new field mentoring program and proposing a three-year plan for expanding teacher education.
"I'm energized for the future of the college with Dr. Riley-Tillman at the helm," Ramchand said in the release.
For Riley-Tillman, the faculty and staff at the college are the backbone of the work the college does.
"I'm not a big believer that the dean is a driver for what the college should be focused on or where the plans are – I think that's the staff and the faculty of the college," Riley-Tillman said. "My job is to really support those entities."