This article has been updated to clarify the role of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association.

MU College of Veterinary Medicine’s diagnostic laboratory will receive a roughly 34,000-square-foot addition, university officials said at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon.

The $30 million project will aim to provide adequate biosecurity and biosafety protocols to meet current standards, according to written information provided at the event. The addition is set to open in 2024 for student and faculty use.

  Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022

