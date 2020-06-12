A $1 million gift from an MU alum who never forgot his roots will allow the MU College of Veterinary Medicine to renovate classrooms and boost research.
The college announced the gift Friday from MU alumnus Reuben Merideth, founder of Eye Care for Animals, one of the largest veterinary ophthalmology organizations in the country. The organization has more than 54 practices in 16 states, according to its website.
The gift, designated for the Dean’s Fund for Excellence, will allow the college to direct financial resources to meet any of its needs, according to a news release. Plans include renovating study spaces and advancing curriculum and service, said MU College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Carolyn Henry.
Merideth, a Columbia native, said he is proud that he is the first one in his family to go to MU. Merideth said the university played a huge part in his career development.
Before founding Eye Care for Animals, Merideth was a National Institutes of Health fellow in comparative ophthalmology at the University of Florida from 1979 to 1981.
Henry said Merideth has never forgotten his Missouri roots and his alma mater despite his world-renowned expertise in ophthalmology.
“Dr. Merideth is not only a respected leader in his profession of animal ophthalmology, but also a special friend here at Mizzou and in this college,” Henry said.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1970, Merideth was drafted April of the same year and served for two years mainly in Georgia during the Vietnam War. In 1978, he earned a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine. Both degrees were earned from MU.
“The college offers a broad palette of opportunities for professional development,” Merideth said. “I can’t believe how incredibly lucky I was to be selected to be a member of the class of 1978. All the people I met along the way. It meant the world to me.”
Merideth said he made a gift pledge before COVID-19 prompted the school shut down the campus. He said he increased the amount because of good work the university is doing during this unusual time.
“This gift illustrates my confidence in the college as it has adapted to keep students, faculty, staff and clients safe while advancing its mission during the pandemic,” said Merideth.
Merideth is the author of more than 30 scientific articles and a contributing author of five veterinary textbooks. His clinical interests include glaucoma and cataracts.
As a former president of the Arizona Veterinary Medical Association Counsel, Merideth is board certified by the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists, the highest medical designation for veterinarians.
“Dr. Merideth’s gift of unrestricted support will help Mizzou achieve excellence by allowing the College of Veterinary Medicine to respond immediately to its most critical needs,” said Mun Choi, UM System president and interim MU chancellor.