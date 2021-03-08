MU’s College of Veterinary Medicine received an $11 million gift Monday — the largest in the college’s history, according to a news release from the MU News Bureau.
The gift comes from the estate of alumni Glenn and Nancy Linnerson, who graduated from MU in 1954. It will be used to found the Dr. Glenn R. and Nancy A. Linnerson Imaging Center to advance comparative and translational medicine research at MU, according to the release.
“The Linnersons’ shared a passion for cancer research and supported innovative research, and they saw the potential of NextGen to change lives for Missourians and beyond,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said during a virtual ceremony. He was referring to the NextGen Precision Health initiative, which takes lab research and translates it for use in patients based on their genetic makeup, traits and other factors.
“Together with the College of Veterinary Medicine and the MU Research Reactor, we know that we are going to create new therapies for thousands of patients around the world that suffer from cancer,” Choi said.
The Linnersons wanted to show their commitment to veterinary medicine while advancing biomedical discovery for both humans and animals. After Glenn’s battle with prostate cancer, Nancy believed “that if the therapy had been more targeted, perhaps he would not have had the side effects that he had,” college Dean Carolyn Henry said.
The technologies provided by the gift will help the college use radiopharmaceuticals to show if targeted treatments are working, Henry said. The imaging technologies will provide “a more 3D image” about what is happening inside the animals in a noninvasive way, she said.
The College of Veterinary Medicine will receive a standing CT for larger animals to minimize recovery time after being anesthetized, which is also safer, said Kevin Lunceford, supervisor of the Veterinary Health Center’s radiology service.
The gift allows “us to leverage Mizzou’s existing strengths to expand our abilities to provide diagnostic and therapeutic services for our patients,” Lunceford said.