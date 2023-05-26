 Skip to main content
MU Concert Chorale celebrates Black composers abroad

At Sinquefield Music Center on Wednesday, Brandon Boyd playfully conducted the MU Concert Chorale in the spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World.” It was the group’s final rehearsal before leaving for London the next day.

Boyd paused and offered small tweaks.

PhD student Ronnie Wilson sings

Graduate student Ronnie Wilson sings Wednesday during rehearsal at MU's  Sinquefield Music Center before the MU Concert Chorale left Thursday for a trip to London. The chorale will perform Tuesday at Cadogan Hall in Chelsea as part of "I Dream A World: A Celebration of Music by Black American Composers." Wilson has been to London before. “I’ve seen everything: The changing of the guards, Big Ben. Although last time I went, Big Ben was under construction.”
Students rehearse on Wednesday

Students rehearse on Wednesday at MU’s Sinquefield Music Center. This was the last rehearsal before the group flies to London to perform.
Assistant Director of Choral Activities Brandon Boyd gestures

MU Assistant Director of Choral Activities Brandon Boyd leads rehearsal on Wednesday at Sinquefield Music Center. “You’re doing great,” Boyd told his singers, “but I can make you better.”
Brandon Boyd accompanies the singers during rehearsal

Brandon Boyd accompanies the singers during rehearsal Wednesday. Boyd is the assistant director of choral activities at MU.
Vaysia Knust smiles during rehearsal

Vaysia Knust attends rehearsal Wednesday at Sinquefield Music Center. “I’ve been singing since I was 3 years old,” she said. “I chose Mizzou after doing state here.” Knust will start her junior year in the fall.
