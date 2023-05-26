MU Concert Chorale celebrates Black composers abroad

At Sinquefield Music Center on Wednesday, Brandon Boyd playfully conducted the MU Concert Chorale in the spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World.” It was the group’s final rehearsal before leaving for London the next day.
Boyd paused and offered small tweaks.
“It’s not what I want but what makes us better — which is what I want,” he told the choir with some humor. They laughed.
Boyd, the assistant director of choral activities at MU, helped fill the room with energy, encouraging the ensemble’s 40 members to “sing like they know the harmonies are happening.” Pulling from years of international experience, he sought to infuse his students with confidence ahead of the choir’s first performance abroad.
The MU Concert Chorale will perform Tuesday as part of “I Dream A World: A Celebration of Music by Black American Composers” at Cadogan Hall in Chelsea.
Vox Anima London invited the chorale to perform along with the Auburn (Alabama) University Choir as well as the Vox Anima London Singers.
“(Boyd’s leadership style) is very patient, very succinct, very direct,” chorale member Ronnie Wilson said. “He makes you want to sing. He invites you to sing — with his gestures, his facial expressions, his statements.
The MU Concert Chorale has prepared for the performance through the spring semester. The ensemble will perform 10 pieces — including “Wade in the Water,” “Summer is Gone” and “He’s Got the Whole World” — written by Black composers.
“(The concert) has an appeal to explore the many voices of Black writers,” Boyd said.
Boyd said they chose to perform both idiomatic and non-idiomatic music — which refers to the technical or expressive qualities that characterize a particular type of music — with the aim to expand beyond the genres of jazz, soul and gospel that often represent Black music.
“The world is trying to promote more diversity, equity and inclusion,” Boyd said. “We still have so many underrepresented composers, so they are finally getting some light, and this is a great way to do this concert.”
After six years at MU, Boyd is preparing to take his next steps at the School of Music. When the new school year starts, he will become director of choral activities at MU, succeeding R. Paul Crabb, who retired in May after 20 years in the role. Boyd called the opportunity “an honor.”
“I’ve sort of seen the ebbs and flows of the programming, and I’ve seen so many of his successes,” Boyd said. “So I want to be able to continue to maintain that while bringing in some new ideas — but not take away from the great things that have been done.”
In London, Boyd will conduct all 10 pieces, including one he wrote, “Sign Me Up.” One experimental piece on their program, “Promised Land,” is a seven-minute work by Ken Burton that includes three texts. A typical choir piece runs from about three to five minutes, Boyd said.
The chorale includes both undergraduates and graduates, some of whom are not music majors.
“It shows the versatility within the ensemble,” Wilson said. “It’s a conglomerate of students from all across campus who come together to work hard and produce a superior product.”
Boyd said he hopes the performance will help set the choir apart from other university ensembles.
“My goal for this trip is to give it more identity when it returns back and sort of lift it out of just being ‘the other choir,’” Boyd said. “I would like it to be a choir that is just as recognized as any choir we have.”