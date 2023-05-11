MU faculty members said they felt "pressured" by administrators to withdraw their tenure and promotion applications, according to an MU Faculty Affairs Committee report.

An MU spokesperson said that the findings of the report were inconclusive due to large gaps of missing data, but added that the university was looking into the issue and plans to talk with faculty about their concerns.

Download PDF Promotion & Tenure Faculty Affairs Report
A report on promotion and tenure application withdrawals at MU.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Mizzou and Higher Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and French Reach me at kegdkb@umsystem.edu

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you