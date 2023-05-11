MU faculty members said they felt "pressured" by administrators to withdraw their tenure and promotion applications, according to an MU Faculty Affairs Committee report.
An MU spokesperson said that the findings of the report were inconclusive due to large gaps of missing data, but added that the university was looking into the issue and plans to talk with faculty about their concerns.
The committee interviewed 20 people who said that they have experienced or been involved in a situation where they were pressured to withdraw their tenure application or delay applications for promotion. In some cases, faculty said they were directed toward non-tenure-track positions, according to the report.
Seven applications were withdrawn in both of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, and 11 have been withdrawn so far this school year, according to the report.
The report has several gaps. Although it lists total withdrawals for 2006 to 2011, only the 2011 total can be confirmed because the data for each level of review for the preceding years is unknown.
Additionally, the total number of application withdrawals is unknown between 2011 and 2020, although some departmental withdrawals are listed for 2016-2020. This makes it difficult to compare application withdrawals across years.
"The data in the report is inconclusive because of the lack of data between 2005 and 2020," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
He added that the university is looking to gather additional data, but gathering data from the early 2000s will likely prove challenging.
The most common reasoning participants were given by administrators for the recommendation to withdraw was “insufficient external funding,” or a perception that they did not bring in adequate research dollars from outside the university, Faculty Affairs Committee Chair Chuck Munter said.
The report notes that a possible explanation for the importance placed on grants and funding for tenure application is MU's membership in the Association of American Universities. Research expenditures are one of the metrics used to determine a university's standing in the association, and "competitively funded federal research support" is listed as a main indicator of membership assessment on the association's website.
Furthermore, the report states that "participants reported a lack of clarity with respect to criteria for tenure and promotion — either vague or absent language in departmental guidelines or the perception that criteria had changed since their being hired.”
A 2023 call letter for promotion and tenure says that "if departmental promotion and tenure standards changed during a candidate's probationary period, a candidate will select to be evaluated under either the current promotion and tenure policies or the policies in effect when they were hired."
Tenure applications must go through seven stages of review, beginning with department/division committees and ending with the chancellor.
Department chairs were most frequently identified as the source of pressure by the participants, although deans, associate deans, provosts and associate provosts were included as well.
A few of the participants said that they were counseled to withdraw their applications because their case would not meet the required criteria to pass higher levels of evaluation.
“A negative recommendation should be made at the earliest possible time by the first level of review,” according to the UM System’s Policy and Procedures for Promotion and Tenure. When candidates receive a negative recommendation at any level of review, they can request reconsideration within five work days of the received recommendation.
"We're going to continue to reward faculty excellence in research, teaching and engagement," Basi said. "As an AAU Carnegie 1 university, we've always had high standards for rewarding tenure, and department chairs play a very important role in counseling candidates for promotion and tenure."
Faculty working toward tenure often go through regular reviews and get feedback on their progress, so it seemed surprising that they were suddenly being told that they would be unlikely to get approval for tenure after they started the official application and review process, Munter said.
"If a tenure-track faculty member has received some feedback along the way, then if their dossier has shortcomings that could prevent being tenured, they are likely aware of those shortcomings, and are choosing to go up for tenure anyways," Munter said. "That means they likely know there's a possibility of 'no' votes."
Munter recommended that a more consistent and standard practice of review — and for pre-tenured faculty, a more formal third-year review in particular — be implemented across departments so that faculty would be better informed about their status before applying for promotion or tenure.
Of the 15 people interviewed who withdrew their applications since 2020, 73% were women, but there were many limitations to these particular findings. The limitations include the fact that the committee could not interview all of the people who have been pressured to withdraw tenure applications.
Furthermore, the specific colleges of the interviewees were not reported, so faculty gender ratios cannot be compared relative to the data. Since a pattern was noticeable, however, the report commented that further investigation may be needed.
The report has been shared with the provost, who asked to share it with MU deans, Munter said.
Further meetings with administration to discuss concerns are anticipated to occur in the fall.