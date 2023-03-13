Bill Stackman, MU's dean of students and vice chancellor for student affairs, will be leaving the university in mid-July for a similar role at Harvard University.
In an email to students on a leadership council announcing the news, Stackman said he will spend the coming months developing a transition plan for his successor and continuing to work with student leaders on campus.
In the email, Stackman called his departure "totally unexpected" and said the decision was difficult for him to make.
An MU alumnus, Stackman returned to Columbia in 2019 to serve in his current position, which involves working with students and administrators to promote student success, well-being and inclusion.
As to who will succeed him, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that because Stackman is not leaving until the summer, as of now, "there isn't a specific timeline that's been announced."
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a separate email to faculty that he looks "forward to launching a national search for a Vice Chancellor soon and will provide updates as they are available."
In his email to student leaders, Stackman also took a moment to reflect on his experiences at MU.
"I have enjoyed my time at Mizzou," he wrote, "specifically, the special relationships and opportunities to do meaningful, collaborative work with and for our students."