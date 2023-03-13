Bill Stackman, MU's dean of students and vice chancellor for student affairs, will be leaving the university in mid-July for a similar role at Harvard University.

In an email to students on a leadership council announcing the news, Stackman said he will spend the coming months developing a transition plan for his successor and continuing to work with student leaders on campus.

