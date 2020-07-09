A department chair within MU’s College of Education resigned the position Wednesday effective immediately, citing recent events in both the department and college.
David Bergin’s resignation as chair of the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology comes the day after Kathryn Chval was removed as dean of the college Tuesday. He notified the interim dean of the college and department chairs of the decision Wednesday and informed faculty via email Thursday.
“Given recent events in the college and in my department, I have decided to resign as chair of the Department of Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology effective immediately,” Bergin said in the email. “I notified Interim Dean Erica Lembke and the department chairs of my decision on Wednesday July 8. If you have urgent issues that would normally go to the chair, Dr. Lembke asks that you contact the program coordinators.”
Bergin has served as chair of the department since 2018 and has worked as faculty at MU since 2001. He remains a professor in the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology.
Bergin did not respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.
MU had no response on his resignation as the university does not comment on personnel matters, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.