A department chair within MU’s College of Education resigned the position Wednesday effective immediately, citing recent events in both the department and college.

David Bergin’s resignation as chair of the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology comes the day after Kathryn Chval was removed as dean of the college Tuesday. He notified the interim dean of the college and department chairs of the decision Wednesday and informed faculty via email Thursday.

“Given recent events in the college and in my department, I have decided to resign as chair of the Department of Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology effective immediately,” Bergin said in the email. “I notified Interim Dean Erica Lembke and the department chairs of my decision on Wednesday July 8. If you have urgent issues that would normally go to the chair, Dr. Lembke asks that you contact the program coordinators.”

Bergin has served as chair of the department since 2018 and has worked as faculty at MU since 2001. He remains a professor in the Department of Educational, School and Counseling Psychology.

Bergin did not respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday.

MU had no response on his resignation as the university does not comment on personnel matters, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Galen Bacharier is a reporter and assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

  • Executive editor and Missouri Community Newspaper Management Chair

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.