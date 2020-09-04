Angie Zapata, MU associate professor of literacy in the Department of Learning, Teaching and Curriculum, received a 2020 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence on Friday.
Zapata was surprised with the award by College of Education Interim Dean Erica Lembke and other administrators.
The award and $10,000 stipend are given to five outstanding MU professors who are nominated by their peers.
Zapata was nominated in January but said she had forgotten about it until being presented with the award during a class.
“My initial reaction was to ask them to pause at the door so that I could count them, because we have a capacity limit on the number of people in the room,” Zapata said, referring to MU’s COVID-19 restrictions on class size.
“But I quickly realized there was something more going on,” she said.
Zapata teaches all collegiate levels of classes on literature, language, literacy and identity for youth according to her bio on the MU College of Education webpage.
She teaches and prepares undergraduate students to enter teaching spaces after graduation that include diverse settings with bilingual and multilingual children, according to her bio.
Zapata expressed in a phone interview just how much MU has allowed her to thrive and continue working on her research.
“The primary reason I stay here at Mizzou are the tremendous colleagues that I have who share a commitment to supporting and growing a strong language and literacy program here in Missouri and at Mizzou,” Zapata said.
She also mentioned her students as inspiration.
“The students I have had the pleasure of learning alongside motivate me, inspire me, challenge me, and I don’t think you can ask for more in that way both at the undergraduate and the graduate level,” she said.
Zapata’s work has also been published several times in various academic journals and magazines, according to her bio.
Her works can be found in the Journal of Early Childhood Literacy, Handbook of Research on Teaching the English Language Arts, Research in the Teaching of English and other sources of academic literature.