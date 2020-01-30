Two prominent MU deans — Sanford “Sandy” Rikoon and Elizabeth Loboa — will be departing the university in July.
Rikoon, who has served as dean of the College of Human Environmental Sciences since August 2015, is departing for a new part-time position in North Carolina, according to a Thursday news release from provost Latha Ramchand.
Loboa, who has been the dean of the College of Engineering since October 2015 and a vice chancellor since 2018, announced her departure in December 2019.
In his 33 years at MU, Rikoon led efforts to address food insecurity and to grow sustainable agriculture at the university, according to Ramchand. During his tenure, grant and contract spending in HES increased by more than 80%, and the number of students in HES doubled between 2017 and 2019, according to the release. Rikoon was permanently appointed dean of the college in March 2017 after serving as interim dean since August 2015.
Rikoon accepted a position as the international director of a new doctoral program in North Carolina on sustainable development in the Czech Republic, working with researchers from both Duke University and the University of North Carolina in the Research Triangle. He will step down from his MU position on July 31.
During her time as dean, Loboa is credited with significant growth of the College of Engineering, including establishing three new online degrees, multiple certificate programs and a 50% increase in research awards from fiscal year 2018 to 2019, according to an MU news release announcing her departure in December 2019. She was the first woman to serve as dean for the College of Engineering and has been a key player in the university’s $220.8 million NextGen Precision Health Institute project.
She will step down as dean July 6 and join Southern Methodist University as its provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Both Ramchand and Chancellor Alexander Cartwright thanked the deans for their work at MU. A national search process has already begun for a new engineering dean, while a search for a new HES dean will begin in February, according to the university’s release.
Supervising editor is Galen Bacharier.