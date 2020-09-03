Craig A. Kluever, an MU mechanical and aerospace engineering professor, received a 2020 Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellenceon Thursday.
The fellowship is awarded to five peer-nominated University faculty members. It includes a gift of $10,000 as a stipend.
“All the application materials go in January and then everything that happened in the spring semester with the university shutting down and focusing on other things, like finishing classes, I honestly forgot about the whole thing,” Kluever said.
“I certainly wasn’t thinking about it at week two in the fall semester, about the Kemper awards. It was a total surprise — a very welcome surprise,” he said.
Kluever graduated from Iowa State University with a doctorate in aerospace engineering in 1993. Before working as an engineering professor, he worked in the Space Shuttle Guidance, Navigation and Control group at Rockwell International, according to his bio on the College of Engineering’s website, and he said he worked as a aerospace engineer contractor for NASA.
While working on a contract for NASA, Kluever realized he had a bachelor’s degree, but was doing graduate-level work that he found interesting. He went to graduate school and taught one class while working on his degree, before deciding to move forward with a PhD.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll just get a PhD and end up at a university. That sounds like fun.’ I talked to my advisor and he was telling me, ‘Oh, universities are gonna need people. People are retiring,’” Kluever said. “I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just that easy? I’ll get a PhD and get a university position.’ Fortunately for me, it did work out that way.”
This is the 30th anniversary of the Kemper award, according to the MU news release. The William T. Kemper Foundation established the William T. Kemper Fellowships for Excellent Teaching in 1991, according to their website. Kemper was a 1926 MU graduate and worked in banking for 52 years. The foundation was established in his honor in 1989 after his death.
Kluever said he’s been receiving emails all day congratulating him on the award and feels humbled by the recognition.
“I’m very grateful for all the people who have helped in my life,” Kluever said. “I certainly want to thank my wife and our son, and my parents.”