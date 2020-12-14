MU professor Hongbin “Bill” Ma was named to the 2021 class of fellows for the National Academy of Inventors. It is the highest professional distinction awarded solely to academic inventors.
Ma is a professor in the Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering and director of the Center of Thermal Management in the College of Engineering at MU.
He has made outstanding contributions to fundamental science including in thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and multi-phase heat transfer, according to his nomination to the academy from Shubhra Gangopadhyay, MU professor of electrical engineering and computer science who became an NAI fellow in 2015.
Ma and his team invented a coffee mug that lowers initial temperatures to a comfortable drinking level and maintains that temperature for a longer time. He is co-founder of ThermAvant, which produces and sells the coffee mugs.
Founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the United States, the NAI is “a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and nonprofit research institutes," according to its website. There are just over 1,400 NAI fellows worldwide.