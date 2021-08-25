MU welcomed back more students for the 2021-2022 school year with an overall enrollment of 31,121 — an increase of about 1% compared to last year. Despite the pandemic, first day preliminary numbers also showed increases of 1% in enrolled undergraduate students and 1.27% in transfer students.
"I'm thrilled to welcome back our returning and new Tigers to campus, and I'm so proud of the resilience demonstrated by our students and their families over the last 18 months," said University of Missouri President Mun Choi in a news release.
Although overall enrollment increased, freshman enrollment fell by 4,871 students, a drop of over 9% compared to last year's freshman enrollment of 5,380 students.
However, MU Spokesperson Christian Basi noted the growth of enrollment in other specific groups. Although minority enrollment stayed even, there was a 4% increase in students who belong to more than one race. There was also an increase of 3% in professional students who belong to the schools of veterinary medicine, law and medicine.
Basi credited the increase of overall enrollment to three factors: a higher retention rate among all levels, an increase in transfer students and an increase in professional students.
"It definitely demonstrates to us that students are staying at Mizzou, and we are pulling in new students who want to go to Mizzou, and they are being successful when they are here," said Basi.
While returning to more in-person classes this year, MU is requiring masks indoors on campus for unvaccinated individuals and strongly recommending it for those who are vaccinated as well. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required in classrooms and in work and meeting spaces, and social distancing is highly encouraged.
"Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our enrollment numbers show students still recognize the quality education and superior experience offered here," said Kim Humphrey, vice provost for Enrollment Management. "Students and families alike understand the value of a degree from MU."
The average ACT score among freshman at MU also increased to 27, exceeding the averages of Missouri (20.8) and national (20.7) scores.
Official enrollment numbers are to be released in approximately four and a half weeks.