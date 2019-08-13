MU has expanded its student housing to private apartment complexes to meet the demand created by a high number of students returning to Residential Life housing and a jump in new enrollment.
MU is renting apartment buildings and rooms at the Rise on 9th Street, U Centre on Turner Avenue and Campus Lodge on Old 63. The apartments will be range from two to four bedrooms with a bathroom, kitchen and other amenities.
The MU News Bureau reported a record 1,229 students are returning to Residential Life for the 2019-20 school year. That is a 63% increase from last year, when MU had a Residential Life retention of 776 students.
That retention rate dovetails with an over 15% increase in student enrollment just four years after enrollment declined by 35% after the 2015 student protests.
Both incoming freshmen and returning students will be allowed to apply for housing in these complexes.
“It is an option for students that either wanted to live with a preferred roommate, but couldn’t” or who were looking for a more economical option, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said. “We want to be able to meet the needs of our students, no matter what they are.”
Students will find plenty of familiar amenities despite the fact that they won’t be in on-campus housing.
“We will still be doing floor programs like at residence halls,” McCune said. “There will be get-togethers where residents get to know their neighbors. We’ll have study halls and other academic support for them, as well.”
Resident assistants will also be on duty at the apartments. The apartments come at a range of costs, depending on the number of occupants and which apartment complex they’re in.