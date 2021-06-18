Freshman and transfer student enrollment for the fall semester at MU is "very strong," according to university spokesperson Christian Basi.
About 5,000 first-time freshmen and more than 1,000 transfer students are predicted to enroll, Basi said.
If those numbers are any indication of final enrollment for this fall, MU could see a decrease from the 5,318 first-time freshmen enrolled in 2020. After a significant drop in the falls of 2016 and 2017, freshman enrollment was growing again until it hit a peak in 2019 and fell in 2020.
There were 1,349 transfer students enrolled last year.
Basi said that with COVID-19, it's too early to predict whether fall enrollment will be higher or lower than last year. COVID-19 also made predicting enrollment challenging last year, and MU got more students than leaders thought they would, he said.
MU predicts enrollment by keeping a close eye on deposits, tours and Summer Welcome numbers, Basi said. A deposit has to be made to enroll at MU, he said, and students had until May 1 to get a refund. When students haven't asked for refunds, it usually means they're coming.
Basi said MU's in-person and virtual Summer Welcome sessions are seeing a strong demand from students and parents.
"We're packed," he said.
He also noticed students are taking longer to decide whether they want to commit to a college.
"Students want to come to campus and walk around and see MU before they make that decision," he said.
Enrollment numbers are important to MU because more students bring more tuition and fees, which make up over half of MU's general operating budget. Basi said the operating budget covers MU's academic operations, such as faculty, classrooms, admissions and the power plant. In the fiscal 2021 budget, MU's general operating fund was nearly $552 million — $333 million of which was covered by tuition and fees. That's 60% of the fund.
"Auxiliary operations," such as Residential Life, KOMU and the Mizzou Store, generate their own revenue, according to Basi. Students' tuition and fees do not cover those operations.
Basi said MU's goal is to make sure the budget keeps up with the demand of rising costs. He said university leaders understand tuition can be a burden on families, so they try to be strategic when they ask for increases.
Last month, the UM System Board of Curators approved a 5% across-the-board tuition increase for all MU students starting this fall.